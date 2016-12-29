AfterMarketNews Brake&Frontend BodyShopBusiness Counterman EngineBuilder Fleet Equipment ImportCar Motorcycle & Powersports News Servicio Automotriz Shop Owner Tire Review Tech Shop Tomorrow's Tech Underhood Service Speedville

    • Manufacturing

    WAI Introduces Five New Wiper Motor SKUs

    December 29, 2016 1:16 PM
    by Amy Antenora

    wai-wipermotorsWAI, a leading manufacturing, sourcing, and distribution company specializing in rotating electrical, ignition, window regulator and engine management products, has expanded its wiper motor product line by an additional five SKUs for heavy-duty applications.

    The total WAI heavy-duty wiper motor program consists of 24 SKUs. These additions cover a variety of applications with coverage for Morgan/Olson, Grumman/Olson step vans; 2000-UP International; Volvo VN series and more. All new numbers are currently in stock now at WAI’s North American distribution centers. WAI wiper motors are 100-percent new (no cores), 100-percent tested and include pulse boards, mounting grommets and crank arms when required.

    “After listening to our customers, we realized there was not an aftermarket solution for wiper motors in the heavy-duty space,” said Matthew Bernard, director of product management. “This solution is a win-win for aftermarket customers and end-users. Aftermarket customers are able to offer a one-stop shop and end-users have access to a more economical solution.”


    Want More News Like This In Your Inbox? Sign Up For the AMN Newsletters.

    You may also like

    About the author

    Amy Antenora

    Amy Antenora

    AMN Editor Amy Antenora has been reporting daily on the automotive aftermarket since 2002. She also is editor of AMN Global and serves as managing editor of Counterman magazine, AMN’s sister publication for the parts distribution segment. Prior to joining Babcox Media, Amy began her career as a newspaper reporter and went on to work in public relations for two state universities. She is a graduate of Kent State University and in 2009 earned the Automotive Aftermarket Professional (AAP) designation from Northwood University’s University of the Aftermarket.

    View all posts