WAI Introduces Five New Wiper Motor SKUs

WAI, a leading manufacturing, sourcing, and distribution company specializing in rotating electrical, ignition, window regulator and engine management products, has expanded its wiper motor product line by an additional five SKUs for heavy-duty applications.

The total WAI heavy-duty wiper motor program consists of 24 SKUs. These additions cover a variety of applications with coverage for Morgan/Olson, Grumman/Olson step vans; 2000-UP International; Volvo VN series and more. All new numbers are currently in stock now at WAI’s North American distribution centers. WAI wiper motors are 100-percent new (no cores), 100-percent tested and include pulse boards, mounting grommets and crank arms when required.

“After listening to our customers, we realized there was not an aftermarket solution for wiper motors in the heavy-duty space,” said Matthew Bernard, director of product management. “This solution is a win-win for aftermarket customers and end-users. Aftermarket customers are able to offer a one-stop shop and end-users have access to a more economical solution.”