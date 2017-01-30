WAI Expands Wiper Motor Product Coverage

WAI, a leading manufacturing, sourcing and distribution company of rotating electrical, ignition and engine management products, has announced an expansion of its wiper motor product coverage.

WAI expanded its wiper motor coverage with the introduction of 38 wiper motors, covering more than 14 million vehicles in operation. The depth of coverage makes WAI one of the largest suppliers of 100 percent new automotive wiper motors in North America, according to the company.

WAI says its 100 percent new wiper motors provide the automotive aftermarket ready to install quality wiper motors guaranteed and tested to function in all climates. WAI wiper motors are engineered to meet and exceed OEM specifications. Extensive cycle testing for more than 1.5 million cycles ensures long product life, the company states. Wiper motors include pulse boards, mounting grommets and crank arm when required.

“Our extensive wiper motor product coverage allows our customers immediate access to the products they need,” said Matthew Bernard, global product manager. “As a result, they can deliver a higher quality product to their customer at a competitive value.”

For a complete listing of these new products, contact your WAI sales representative toll-free at 800-877-3340 or visit waiglobal.com.