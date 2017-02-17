VSG Awarded NASPO ValuePoint Agreement For Vehicle Lifts And Garage Associated Equipment

Vehicle Service Group (VSG) has been awarded the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint Master Agreement for Vehicle Lifts and Garage Associated Equipment, No. 05316, effective Feb. 10. VSG’s broad family of vehicle lifting equipment brands, including Rotary, Forward and Revolution, are offered under the contract, as well as other garage equipment such as Rotary tire changers, wheel balancers and alignment systems.

The NASPO ValuePoint Cooperative Purchasing program is the successor to the program formally known as WSCA. The program meets state requirements for competitively bid products and many states are already buying through a NASPO purchasing program. State agencies, education institutions, local governments and even municipalities are able to leverage their spending, without going through a bid solicitation. NASPO ValuePoint secures best-in-class pricing, as well as superior terms and conditions from its vendors/suppliers.

“VSG has a strong commitment to state and local governments, so we were thrilled to be included in this program” said Chris Bilz, government sales leader for VSG. “The two-year contract can be extended an additional three years, which affords our customers a long time horizon to take price bidding out of the buying equation, and instead, quickly acquire shop equipment based on best value and fit for their needs.”

Vehicle Service Group brands featured in the program include the premium Rotary branded lifts and wheel service equipment, along with other high-quality, value-oriented lifting equipment branded Forward and Revolution. Bilz went on to say that “it is very simple to purchase lifts and equipment off of this program and I am happy to help any agency with the process.”

To learn more about the full line of Rotary Lift vehicle lifts, visit rotarylift.com/Vehicle-Lifts.