Distribution/Visual SKUs
May 4, 2017 12:36 pm

Visual SKUs Launches Amplify, Digital Asset Management Software For Product Images

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

View bio

The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance Names East Penn As Winner Of The 2017 Receiver's Choice Award

Federal-Mogul Motorparts’ Garage Gurus To Host First Facebook Live Event On May 9

Uni-Select Reports Sales And EBITDA Growth As Well As Network Expansion In 1st Quarter

Keystone Automotive Operations Welcomes New Lines

Classic Industries Acquires California Mustang Parts And California Muscle Parts

CARSTAR North America Sets Sights On Strategic Growth, Operating Efficiencies To Drive Sales For North America's Largest Collision Network

TowerJazz And Aisin Seiki Announce Mass Production Of New Generation Automotive Body Products

CIF Elects 2 New Trustees To Continue Initiatives

Students From Mexico Win Global Automotive Design Challenge Sponsored By Honeywell

Editor’s Note: No AMN Newsletters This Friday

Visual SKUs, a provider of product photography, image production and digital asset management (DAM) solutions, announced the launch of Amplify, a DAM and workflow solution for the production, management and distribution of product images.

Amplify is a unique DAM solution for managing the entire process of creating high-quality product images, managing and sharing images and other assets internally, and formatting and sending product images to customers, resellers and marketplaces.

  • Produce: Manage high-volume product photography projects from start to finish including photography workflow, project management, image editing and QA
  • Manage: Organize and manage digital assets and customer profiles in a flexible, centralized system with powerful search, reporting and sharing functionality
  • Distribute: Automate with accuracy the entire process of formatting, renaming and delivering product images to all your customers, resellers and ecommerce platforms

Amplify stands out from competing DAM solutions with a focus on the end-to-end product image lifecycle, extensive image production workflows and automation functionalities for formatting and sending images to customers and resellers according to their exact specifications (file types, image dimensions, naming, etc.).

Claudio Di Sano, Visual SKUs CEO, said, “When it comes to e-commerce, high-quality product images have the biggest impact on sales and returns. Amplify is the only true end-to-end software system on the market that allows businesses to manage the product image lifecycle from creation to market ensuring accuracy, completeness and minimal time-to-market.”

Amplify customers experience many benefits including:

  • Increased production rates
  • Lower production costs
  • Higher image quality
  • Increased sales
  • Reduced product returns
  • Reduced time-to-market for digital assets
  • Efficiencies in managing photography projects, digital assets and metadata, customer profiles and asset distribution

Learn more about Visual SKUs here.

Show Full Article