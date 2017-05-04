Visual SKUs Launches Amplify, Digital Asset Management Software For Product Images

Visual SKUs, a provider of product photography, image production and digital asset management (DAM) solutions, announced the launch of Amplify, a DAM and workflow solution for the production, management and distribution of product images.

Amplify is a unique DAM solution for managing the entire process of creating high-quality product images, managing and sharing images and other assets internally, and formatting and sending product images to customers, resellers and marketplaces.

Produce: Manage high-volume product photography projects from start to finish including photography workflow, project management, image editing and QA

Manage: Organize and manage digital assets and customer profiles in a flexible, centralized system with powerful search, reporting and sharing functionality

Distribute: Automate with accuracy the entire process of formatting, renaming and delivering product images to all your customers, resellers and ecommerce platforms

Amplify stands out from competing DAM solutions with a focus on the end-to-end product image lifecycle, extensive image production workflows and automation functionalities for formatting and sending images to customers and resellers according to their exact specifications (file types, image dimensions, naming, etc.).

Claudio Di Sano, Visual SKUs CEO, said, “When it comes to e-commerce, high-quality product images have the biggest impact on sales and returns. Amplify is the only true end-to-end software system on the market that allows businesses to manage the product image lifecycle from creation to market ensuring accuracy, completeness and minimal time-to-market.”

Amplify customers experience many benefits including:

Increased production rates

Lower production costs

Higher image quality

Increased sales

Reduced product returns

Reduced time-to-market for digital assets

Efficiencies in managing photography projects, digital assets and metadata, customer profiles and asset distribution

