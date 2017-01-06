VIP Moves Headquarters To Auburn, Maine

From Counterman.com

VIP Inc., which owns VIP Tires and Service, has purchased a 15,351-square-foot office building in Auburn, Maine, that will become the company’s new headquarters and support center. The new property, located at 24 Harriman Drive, was purchased for $1.375 million and will provide VIP with approximately 5,000 additional square feet of office space to accommodate its growing business.

VIP has a workforce of more than 500 employees in 56 locations in Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire; 45 of those employees will work at the new Auburn facility. The company has been headquartered at 12 Lexington St. in Lewiston for the past 30 years, and will move into the new location this summer.

“We are thrilled to have purchased this building for our new headquarters,” said John Quirk, president and CEO of VIP Tires and Service. “We scoured the Lewiston/Auburn area for the right location and this building really delivered what we needed. It’s in great condition and, most importantly, it will meet our needs as a growing business.” Quirk noted that the new building will allow the company to better accommodate large gatherings of personnel, such as company-wide meetings and vendor trainings. He also noted that the new location has full-backup generator power.

“We’re open seven days a week, even during ice storms, and it’s important that we’re able to provide all our stores the IT support they need so they can ensure the best customer experience for the folks who rely on us each day.”

As a leader in the car and tire industry, John Quirk learned the tire business from his grandfather Edward Quirk, Sr., who founded Quirk Tires and Service in 1926. The company was based in Watertown, Massachusetts. In 2001, John Quirk purchased VIP Tires and Service in 2001 and put all Quirk Tire holdings under the VIP name. At the time, there were only two Quirk Tire locations and the business primarily focused on the sale and service of tires for the construction industry. VIP had 42 locations and the focus was on providing tires and service to consumers.