VDO Cooling Fan Assembly Program Delivers OE Fit, Form And Function For More Than 244M Vehicles

Continental Commercial Vehicles & Aftermarket, aftermarket supplier of OE-engineered aftermarket parts for HVAC and engine cooling, door systems, brake systems, tire pressure monitoring systems, engine management, fuel systems and instrumentation, has expanded its full line of VDO cooling fan assemblies and now offers coverage for more than 244 million U.S. registered vehicles.

Delivering a broad range of applications for domestic, Asian and European makes, the program now encompasses an overall lineup of more than 1,000 OE-quality, fan assembly part numbers.

VDO cooling fan assemblies deliver exceptional OE quality and profitability. They save labor and are designed for an easy install right out of the box with no assembly required. All VDO fans are built with all new components in ISO/TS-certified facilities, tested to OE specs for vehicle-specific fit and function, and manufactured to the same precision and quality standards as OE components supplied by Continental to automakers worldwide.

According to Christina Bergstrom, senior product manager, engine cooling is a crucial component for proper vehicle performance, especially during the hot summer months. VDO Cooling Fan Assemblies are designed to meet specific vehicle cooling characteristics. Each fan is constructed with 100 percent pure plastic resin compounds to ensure superior durability and thermal stability. The fans also feature the VDO exclusive “Dual Bearing” design for quieter and more efficient motor operation, according to the company. They also are precision-assembled and balanced for vibration-free operation.