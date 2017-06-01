Vast-Auto Distribution Announces Transition To Nutanix’s Enterprise Cloud

Nutanix, a provider of enterprise cloud computing, has announced that Vast-Auto Distribution has opted to use the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud on Dell EMC XC Series for faster performance and fewer administrative costs, according to the company. By transitioning to a Nutanix and Dell EMC virtualized solution, the company reduced its previous expenses needed to maintain three expensive HPE LeftHand storage systems by consolidating down to one system with storage and compute functionality included.

Vast-Auto Distribution is a provider of auto parts in Eastern Canada, and oversees hosted IT services for more than 50 parts stores and 80 garages. Previously, Vast-Auto Distribution’s IT team had been relying an infrastructure that required manually spreading and monitoring all its customers’ day-end processes throughout the night.

Dell EMC’s x86 server platform integrates with Nutanix’s web-scale software to provide an enterprise-class, hyper-converged appliance for Vast-Auto’s virtualized environment, says the company. Vast-Auto now has 50 virtual machine environments running on the XC Series, including the company’s Eagle (Epicor) POS system. This setup allows the company to house its customers’ entire infrastructure at its main datacenter, run its backups every night and resolve issues right away with its fully redundant systems.

The performance of the Nutanix solution has also allowed Vast-Auto Distribution to launch a variety of new services for its customers including Compass, a business intelligence tool.

“All of our applications are running much faster on XC Series,” said Mario Campbell, IT Director for Vast-Auto Distribution. “We haven’t had a single complaint from any of our customers since we went live. End-of-day processing jobs now complete on time, without any issues or impacts on system performance. Backups are much faster, too. Jobs that used to take multiple hours on our legacy systems finish in less than 20 minutes on XC Series.”