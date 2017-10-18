Valvoline Releases First Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Valvoline Inc. has released its first Corporate Social Responsibility Report (CSR), showcasing its 2016 efforts, goals and performance in sustainability, safety, corporate citizenship, diversity and inclusion and more. Since Valvoline’s inception more than 150 years ago, the products and services they offer have been built on the promise of helping everything they touch run better, says the company.

“When we talk about sustainability at Valvoline, we don’t think in terms of a separate program. It’s simply the way we do business,” said Sam Mitchell, CEO. “We are committed to continuous improvement, and, with our focus on ‘People, Product and Planet,’ it’s our goal to progress toward sustainability every day.”

Highlights of the report — the first since Valvoline became a publicly-traded company in September 2016 — are programs and initiatives undertaken to drive sustainability within the company, with customers, and in the communities where its employees live and work, including:

Zero-landfill status achieved at six Valvoline sites

4.5 million gallons of automotive fluids recycled at Valvoline Instant Oil Change (VIOC) stores

63 percent improvement in injury rates over the past five years

Solar power generation system implemented at Valvoline’s Australia facility to reduce reliance on the electric grid

Paper consumption reduced, with 92.5 percent of Valvoline’s safety data sheets generated electronically

Partnership with BMW and the Blessing Basket Project helped 186 families in Uganda become more self-sufficient

Support of 28 local U.S. Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

“With the release of our 2016 CSR report and launch of our new CSR website, we’re excited to be able to showcase the progress the company has made toward sustainability,” said Gary Allen, vice president, environmental, health and safety.

Valvoline’s CSR report can be viewed and downloaded at csr.valvoline.com.