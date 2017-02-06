Service And Repair/Mergers & Acquisitions
February 6, 2017 12:20 pm

Valvoline Completes Acquisition Of Time-It Lube

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

View bio

Valvoline Completes Acquisition Of Time-It Lube

CRP Automotive Introduces New Packaging For Pentosin Brand

PPG Completes Nearly 60 'Colorful Communities' Projects In 2016

Fel-Pro PermaTorque MLS Performance Head Gaskets Now Available For Ford Modular V8 Engines

Power Stop LLC Announces Griff Jordan As Executive Vice President

Durning Aftermarket Launches New Website

Bower Announces Transmission Kit Release  

Roush Yates Engines Recognized By The AVA Digital Awards

PPG Completes Nearly 60 'Colorful Communities' Projects In 2016

Carspring Study Reveals Which Car Brands Best Retain Value In The US

Valvoline - LogoValvoline Inc. has completed its acquisition of the business assets related to 28 quick-lube stores from Time-It Lube LLC and Time-It Lube of Texas LP.

Valvoline says the addition of Time-It Lube will expand the presence of the Valvoline Instant Oil Change network – currently consisting of more than 1,076 company-owned and franchised stores in east Texas and also marks its entry into Louisiana. Time-It Lube, based in Shreveport, Louisiana, was founded in 1987 and currently employs nearly 200 people.

“We’re excited to have Time-It Lube joining Valvoline,” said Sam Mitchell, Valvoline’s CEO. “This acquisition fits well with our growth strategy, further expanding our reach into markets where we previously had little presence. We’ve already been working with the Time-It Lube team and, like Valvoline Instant Oil Change, they are committed to delivering excellent customer service. That’s a great foundation to build on.”

Show Full Article