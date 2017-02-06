Valvoline Completes Acquisition Of Time-It Lube

Valvoline Inc. has completed its acquisition of the business assets related to 28 quick-lube stores from Time-It Lube LLC and Time-It Lube of Texas LP.

Valvoline says the addition of Time-It Lube will expand the presence of the Valvoline Instant Oil Change network – currently consisting of more than 1,076 company-owned and franchised stores in east Texas and also marks its entry into Louisiana. Time-It Lube, based in Shreveport, Louisiana, was founded in 1987 and currently employs nearly 200 people.

“We’re excited to have Time-It Lube joining Valvoline,” said Sam Mitchell, Valvoline’s CEO. “This acquisition fits well with our growth strategy, further expanding our reach into markets where we previously had little presence. We’ve already been working with the Time-It Lube team and, like Valvoline Instant Oil Change, they are committed to delivering excellent customer service. That’s a great foundation to build on.”