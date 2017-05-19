Valvoline Community Celebration Raises Estimated $40,000 For Lexington Habitat For Humanity
Preliminary figures show that Valvoline Inc. has raised an estimated $40,000 for Lexington Habitat for Humanity from the Valvoline Community Celebration on May 13.
The celebration included a giant garage sale of office furniture and Valvoline logo items and a live auction of racing memorabilia.
“We are so grateful Valvoline chose us to benefit from the incredible day of celebrating their new home by helping others in our community have a decent place to live,” said Rachel Childress, CEO of Lexington Habitat for Humanity. “At Habitat, we talk a lot about loving our neighbors — all of our neighbors. Valvoline is a prime example of a corporation who does just that.”
In tangible terms, Childress said $40,000 would provide:
- The roof, foundation, plumbing, HVAC system and more for a new house in Habitat’s homebuyer program.
- In Habitat’s repair program, it would provide eight homeowners with new roofs, new HVAC system, new floor joists or refurbished bathrooms to allow someone with mobility issues to have a walk-in shower rather than a bathtub.
Sam Mitchell, Valvoline CEO, said, “Being able to celebrate Valvoline’s new home and share it with our community and with Habitat made it a special day. The Valvoline team’s willingness to pitch in and contribute to the community never ceases to amaze me.”
The Valvoline Community Celebration drew a crowd estimated at a few thousand. Besides the sales and auction, the day included a car cruise-in, kids activities, food trucks and public tours of the new Valvoline World Headquarters.