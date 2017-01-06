US Motor Works Recognized With Shipping Award From Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance

US Motor Works LLC (USMW), a manufacturer of components for stock and high-performance cooling and fuel systems and quality automotive accessories, based in Santa Fe Springs, California, was recognized with the 2016 Supplier Award from the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance for “Outstanding Shipping Performance” for the second consecutive year.

“It’s our honor and privilege to receive this award two years in a row from the Alliance. We at US Motor Works strive to provide the best service and the highest quality of parts available. Our team works hard to ensure that our parts ship on time, every time,” said Gil Benjamin, president and CEO.

