US Motor Works Receives ‘Vendor Of The Year’ Award From AutoZone Mexico

US Motor Works LLC (USMW), a manufacturer of components for stock and high-performance cooling and fuel systems and quality automotive accessories, based in Santa Fe Springs, California, is the recipient of the prestigious “Vendor of the Year” award from AutoZone Mexico.

“We at US Motor Works are beyond humbled to have been honored with Vendor of the Year. This award is a testament to the hard work, dedication and ‘out of the box’ thinking our team puts in every day to ensure our customer service, operations and shipping are not just exceptional, but surpass all expectations, all while having competitive high-quality parts. Vendor of the Year, in addition to the acquisition of Derale Performance and Pacer Performance, [is] the perfect start to a very exciting year,” said Gil Benjamin, president and CEO.

