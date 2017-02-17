Manufacturing/AutoZone
February 17, 2017 11:58 am

US Motor Works Receives ‘Vendor Of The Year’ Award From AutoZone Mexico

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

View bio

VSG Awarded NASPO ValuePoint Agreement For Vehicle Lifts And Garage Associated Equipment

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. Reports 4th Quarter, Full Year 2016 Results

Cooper Standard Reports Record 2016 Results

Toyota Again Named The 'World's Most Admired' Motor Vehicle Company By Fortune

Standard Motor Products Announces Appointment Of New Director

1 & 9 Chrome Shop Joins Power Heavy Duty

LIQUI MOLY Unveils A New Look Online

Josh Cable Joins Babcox Media As Senior Editor

Chemours Breaks Ground On New U.S. Production Facility For Opteon Refrigerants

Consortium Establishes Approach For Evaluating Driver Workload As Advanced Controls And Automated Driving Technologies Expand

US Motor Works LLC (USMW), a manufacturer of components for stock and high-performance cooling and fuel systems and quality automotive accessories, based in Santa Fe Springs, California, is the recipient of the prestigious “Vendor of the Year” award from AutoZone Mexico.

“We at US Motor Works are beyond humbled to have been honored with Vendor of the Year. This award is a testament to the hard work, dedication and ‘out of the box’ thinking our team puts in every day to ensure our customer service, operations and shipping are not just exceptional, but surpass all expectations, all while having competitive high-quality parts. Vendor of the Year, in addition to the acquisition of Derale Performance and Pacer Performance, [is] the perfect start to a very exciting year,” said Gil Benjamin, president and CEO.

For more information about US Motor Works, visit usmotorworks.com.

Show Full Article