Legislative/Legislation
June 29, 2017

US House Committee On Energy And Commerce Considers Package Of Self-Driving Vehicle Legislation

On June 27, the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce held a hearing on a draft package of 14 driverless car bills. The hearing followed the Automotive Service Association’s (ASA) Mechanical Operations Committee meeting with senior House Energy and Commerce staff on June 14 to discuss several issues related to driverless cars and the potential impact on repair shops.

Witnesses included:

  • Mitch Bainwol, president and CEO, Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers
  • John Bozzella, president and CEO, Global Automakers
  • Tim Day, senior vice president, Chamber Technology Engagement Center, U.S. Chamber of Commerce
  • The Hon. David Strickland, counsel, Self-Driving Coalition for Safer Streets and Partner, Venable LLP
  • Alan Morrison, Lerner Family associate dean for Public Interest and Public Service Law, The George Washington University Law School
  • Will Wallace, policy analyst, Consumers Union

ASA is reviewing the draft legislation and will make comments to the committee. To read the witness’s testimony or to view a recording of the hearing, visit TakingTheHill.com.

