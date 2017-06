ÜRO Parts says it has an instant cure for yellowed, weathered or cracked headlight lenses for 1999-2006 BMW E46 3-Series sports sedans.

Crystal-clear and precision-molded to OEM dimensions using a modern UV-resistant polymer, the company says these durable ÜRO replacement lenses install in minutes, restore headlight output and dramatically improve the appearance of the vehicle.

For more information, visit UROParts.com.