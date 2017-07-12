University Of The Aftermarket Foundation Announces Scholarship Recipients For 2017-’18 Academic Year

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation has awarded 127 students with scholarships for the 2017-’18 academic year, announced today by Pete Kornafel, MAAP, chairman, education committee, University of the Aftermarket Foundation.

“It’s exciting to see that so many young, talented individuals are working very hard to pursue a career in the auto care industry,” said Kornafel. “We are very pleased that the University of the Aftermarket Foundation can assist these students, and others, by helping them with scholarship funds toward their tuition so they can focus on achieving their academic goals.”

Scholarships totaling $188,000 have been awarded to students working who are either to become a mechanical, collision or heavy-duty repair professional or are pursuing a business or engineering degree that will lead to a career in the automotive aftermarket. The recipients attend or will attend a two-year vocational/technical college or a four-year college or university and will each receive a $1,000 to $2,000 award to advance their education.

The full list of students can be found here.

In addition to the named recipients, the University of the Aftermarket Foundation also awards scholarships named on behalf of a variety of individuals and organizations. To learn more or apply for a scholarship, visit UofAFoundation.com.