Universal Technical Institute Teams Up With Mitsubishi Materials As New CNC Machining Program Launch Nears

Universal Technical Institute (UTI) has inked a partnership with Mitsubishi Materials U.S.A. Corp., global leader in manufacturing and materials innovation. Mitsubishi Materials will provide tools and products for students enrolled in UTI’s new Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machining Technology program.

Developed in partnership with Roush Yates Engines, the new course will be offered at UTI’s NASCAR Tech campus in Mooresville North Carolina. The machining and CNC training will give students the skills to start careers as entry-level CNC technicians. These highly skilled technicians are in demand and use sophisticated computer programming to make high-precision parts for multiple industries, including motorsports, aviation, advanced and medical manufacturing.

“The need for CNC technicians has never been greater, and UTI’s new CNC program will play an instrumental role in meeting that demand,” said Mike Pace, executive director of marketing, engineering and business development for Mitsubishi Materials U.S.A. “Not only will students benefit from a state-of-the-art curriculum that aligns with the highest industry standards, they’ll have the advantage of training with an extensive range of superior products at their fingertips. We’re proud to be part of the program and to help develop tomorrow’s CNC technicians.”

The official launch of the CNC Machining Technology program will be celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, July 26, at the NASCAR Tech campus. Classes will begin on Monday, Aug. 14.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mitsubishi Materials to the UTI and NASCAR Tech team,” said John Dodson, vice president of business alliances and NASCAR for UTI. “Having Mitsubishi Materials as an industry partner and preferred vendor will give our students access to some of the most innovative tools and technologies in the world, and our graduates will have a leg up to pursue careers in the sought-after field of CNC machining.”