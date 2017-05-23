Uni-Select Appoints Brent Windom As President And Chief Operating Officer Of Its Canadian Automotive Group; Announces Retirement Of Gary O’Connor

Uni-Select Inc. has announced the appointment, effective July 3, of Brent Windom to the position of president and chief operating officer, Canadian Automotive Group. He succeeds Gary O’Connor, president and chief operating Officer, Canadian Automotive Group, who will retire at the end of 2017.

Windom has 30 years of experience in the automotive aftermarket industry. During his career, he has held various leadership positions and served as president and chief operating officer of Uni-Select USA Inc. His previous experience includes the positions of senior vice president, sales and marketing, Uni-Select USA Inc., and vice president of marketing and merchandising for MAWDI. He most recently served as president and CEO of Auto Plus/Pep Boys.

“Brent has a solid track record of driving business growth through innovation, successful strategic initiatives and developing people,” said Henry Buckley, president and CEO of Uni-Select. “We are extremely proud to welcome Brent back as a member of our executive team and are confident that, with his extensive leadership and his strong knowledge of the Canadian automotive aftermarket, he will be a key contributor in the pursuit of Uni-Select’s growth ambitions.”

To ensure a smooth and efficient transition, O’Connor will act as strategic adviser to Windom from July 3 until the end of 2017.

“On behalf of the board of directors, the executive team and our 3,000-plus team members, I would like to express our sincerest thanks to Gary for his tireless dedication and leadership in helping build an outstanding corporation. The success of Uni-Select is, in large part, due to his extraordinary talent, his professional expertise and his leadership. Gary has earned the trust and respect of our team members, partners and industry leaders and he will be missed by all who had the privilege of working with him,” said Buckley. “We wish him a long and rewarding retirement.”