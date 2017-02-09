U.S. Department Of Education Approves Universal Technical Institute Welding And CNC Machining Technology Programs

Universal Technical Institute has received approval from the U.S. Department of Education to launch two new program offerings: Welding Technology and Computer Numeric Control (CNC) Machining.

Kim McWaters, UTI’s Chairman and CEO, said, “We are pleased to make progress on our 2017 growth initiatives by introducing programs that serve our students and are complementary to our core business. These programs will help us attract new students, give students the skills to fill good jobs and build rewarding careers, and address strong industry demand for skilled workers.”

CNC Machining classes begin this fall at the company’s NASCAR Technical Institute (NTI) campus, in Mooresville, North Carolina. Welding Technology classes will begin this summer at its Rancho Cucamonga, California, campus, and the company is evaluating program expansion opportunities.

Welding Technology Program

UTI’s 36-week Welding Technology program trains students as entry-level welders and equips them with the basic knowledge and skills to work in jobs across the manufacturing sector. Between 2009 and 2019, there will be more than 230,000 new and replacement welding positions available in industries ranging from automotive fabrication and motorsports to aerospace, shipbuilding and the construction of the nation’s growing infrastructure.

The hands-on training and curriculum was built in collaboration with Lincoln Electric, a global leader in the welding industry and was approved in 2016 by the California Bureau of Private Postsecondary Education (BPPE) and the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC).

“The new Welding Technology program aligns with and complements our core auto/diesel, motorcycle, marine and collision repair programs and utilizes space at our Rancho Cucamonga campus,” said Duane Kramer, vice-president of new campus operations and education programs at UTI. “At a time when the country has such a strong and growing need for skilled professionals, the program can attract new students to UTI and creates another promising career path for our students.”

“Lincoln Electric has a century of commitment to educating welders. With the critical shortage of welders today, we accelerated our efforts to provide educators at every level with skills and knowledge that employers demand. We are excited to offer the UTI team our products, services and expertise to help develop an outstanding welding education program,” said Jason Scales, manager, educational services, Lincoln Electric.

CNC Machining Technology Program

The new CNC Machining Technology Program was developed in partnership with Roush Yates Engines, industry leaders in engineering and CNC manufacturing. The 12-course, 36-week program will give students the hands-on training and high-tech skills needed to start a career as a computerized numerical control (CNC) machinist – an in-demand position with employment opportunities across multiple industries, including racing, aviation and medical manufacturing.

“Expanding our world-class curriculum to include the state-of-the-art CNC Machining Technology program underscores our continued commitment to providing students with the best training and educational opportunities in the most sought-after fields,” said Jennifer Waber, NASCAR Technical Institute Campus president. “There is no company more reputable or knowledgeable in the field of machining than Roush Yates Engines. We’re proud to have worked with them to build this program and develop tomorrow’s CNC machinists.”

“As Roush Yates Engines continues to focus on innovation and performance improvement in the motorsports industry, CNC Machinists play a vital role in our success,” said Doug Yates, CEO of Roush Yates Engines. “A CNC machinist has a multitude of opportunities for employment and advancement in the racing, aviation, OEM or medical fields. We look forward to a continued partnership with UTI and to hiring graduates from the new CNC Machining Technology program.”