Turn5 Wins EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Award For E-Commerce In Greater Philadelphia

Turn5 announced that its co-founders Steve Voudouris and Andrew Voudouris have won the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2017 award in Greater Philadelphia for E-Commerce. The award was presented at a special event recently at the Kimmel Center for Performing Arts in Philadelphia. Turn5 Inc. is an award-winning e-commerce business that provides aftermarket auto parts, content, and customer service for automotive enthusiasts through three e-retail stores, AmericanMuscle.com, ExtremeTerrain.com and AmericanTrucks.com.

Brothers Steve Voudouris, CEO, and Andrew Voudouris, executive marketing director, realized as teenagers that the one-dimensional, mail catalogue auto parts industry was ripe for disruption. The company was created because the way to buy car parts was a non-touch transaction with no technology to increase customer experience. They used technology to make it an experiential play with content, online help and a better display of what they sell. Fifteen years later, the Voudouris brothers are still driven to find solutions by thinking about the customer’s perspective.

“Our mission is to help people pursue their passions and hobbies more easily. Products, websites, videos, digital marketing and live customer chat – it’s all about enabling our customers to do what they love. This award is a proud moment for our entire staff of over 400,” said Steve Voudouris.

Expertise in technology, programming and dynamic web content drives Turn5’s community outreach efforts as well as its business. Turn5 provides sponsorship and tech education to Coded by: Kids, a non-profit that provides free tech education, tech industry exposure and career mentorship to children who lack access to these opportunities.

Turn5 will expand operations at a new headquarters facility in Tredyffrin Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania. The company’s expansion aims to create 183 new jobs during the next three years.