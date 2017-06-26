TruckForce ‘On The Go!’ Promotion Provides Opportunity To Win Single Cup Brewing System

The latest nationwide promotion from TruckForce Service Centers helps keep fleets/owner operators on the go and their trucks on the road. The “On the Go!” promotion provides individuals the chance to win a OXX Coffeeboxx, a heavy-duty single cup brewing system. The promotion ends July 31.

To register, visit any participating TruckForce Service Center in the U.S. or Canada. No purchase is necessary.

TruckForce Service Centers are locally owned and operated tractor and trailer service facilities offering quality parts installed by highly skilled technicians. With locations coast to coast across the U.S. and Canada, TruckForce Service Centers utilize products from industry suppliers to offer comprehensive tractor and trailer service. Through the TruckForce Service Center program, independent repair facilities have access to valuable tools and resources to remain competitive in their local market and provide customers with quality products and reliable service.

For more information about the “On the Go!” promotion including complete contest rules or to find the nearest TruckForce Service Center, call 800-494-4731 or visit TruckForceService.com.