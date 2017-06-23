Truck-Lite Achieves Standard Position With Daimler Trucks North America

Truck-Lite Co. LLC, a global provider of heavy-duty lighting, wire harness and visibility systems, has achieved standard position on the new Cascadia, one of the top-selling heavy-duty trucks on the road.

For the 2018 model year, the new Cascadia, Freightliner’s flagship model, will feature three Truck-Lite components as standard equipment: the main mirror, located on the doors of the truck; the fender mirror, located on the hood of the truck; and side turn lamp, an LED side lamp mounted on the front fender.

“Truck-Lite has been at the forefront of mirror system design and innovation, and we’re pleased to continue our relationship with Daimler Trucks North America,” said John Cecco, Truck-Lite vice president of sales. “Our safety and visibility systems are trusted by nearly all major manufacturers and will serve Freightliner and the new Cascadia very well.”

Each component will be manufactured in North America, with the mirror systems produced at Truck-Lite’s corporate facility in Falconer, New York.