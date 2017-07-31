TPMS Training Specialist Sean Lannoo Nominated For TIA Board Of Directors

Continental Commercial Vehicles & Aftermarket has announced that Sean Lannoo, sales technical training specialist, has been nominated for the Tire Industry Association’s (TIA) 2017 board of directors. Lannoo is one of 14 industry professionals who have been nominated for the position by the TIA. TIA members will select four of the candidates to serve three-year terms on the board. The election has commenced and will be completed on Sept. 1.

Lannoo is responsible for providing technical support and training to customer sales personnel and professional technicians throughout the United States and Canada. In his training efforts, Lannoo educates customers on the proper application and use of VDO TPMS products. Continental says he has been an instrumental contributor to the company’s aftermarket TPMS program since the inception of TPMS.

Lannoo travels extensively to provide hands-on technical training at conferences and seminars across the country. He was recently invited to speak at the 2017 North American Council of Automotive Teachers training conference, his second appearance at the annual event. Lannoo also was invited to speak at the 2017 Florida Automotive Dealers Association’s annual training conference, also his second appearance, the semi-annual California Automotive Teachers training conferences in spring and fall 2017 and the Technical College System of Georgia Instructors Camp.

Lannoo’s dedication to the tire industry has made him well-known throughout the tire market. He has conducted more than 150 training seminars and trained more than 2,970 automotive technicians on the art of TPMS. He has been with Continental for almost two decades. In addition to his current role as a technical training specialist, he also served as an engineering analyst and product manager.

Lannoo is a TIA-certified automotive tire service instructor, holds three ASE Certifications and has an Associate of Science degree in electronics from Hamilton Technical College.