Toyo Tires Is Now The Official Tire Of UCLA Athletics And The Rose Bowl Stadium

Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. has announced it is now the Official Tire of UCLA Athletics and the Rose Bowl Stadium. The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) is consistently ranked among the top universities in the world and has won an NCAA-leading 113 National Championships. In addition, UCLA athletes have captured 261 Olympic medals during the history of the school.

The three-year partnership includes Toyo Tires signage inside Pauley Pavilion and at the Rose Bowl Stadium as well as on-site activation at select events. The brand also will be integrated into the radio broadcasts for men’s football and men’s basketball games plus the Bruin Insider Show, a weekly radio show streamed online and heard locally on 570 AM.

Located on the UCLA campus, Pauley Pavilion is home to UCLA men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s volleyball and women’s gymnastics. The iconic Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, is home to the UCLA Bruins football team and the annual Rose Bowl Game. The venue also hosts concerts and other events throughout the year.

“We are excited to partner with UCLA Athletics and the Rose Bowl Stadium, both a short distance from our headquarters in Southern California,” said Stan Chen, senior manager of events and sponsorships, Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. “This partnership gives us the opportunity to support college athletics while at the same time introducing the Toyo Tires brand to fans at the games, listening on the radio and watching around the country.”

“UCLA Athletics’ commitment to innovation and outperforming the competition is on display throughout the year at The Rose Bowl and Pauley Pavilion,” said Josh Rebholz, UCLA senior associate athletic director. “Toyo Tires shares that commitment, and we are proud to welcome this local brand to our iconic venues.”

Toyo Tires offers a full line of premium tires for nearly every vehicle, including light trucks, SUVs, crossovers, sports cars, luxury cars and hybrids, as well as commercial trucks. To learn more visit toyotires.com.

IMG, the multimedia rights holder for UCLA Athletics and the Rose Bowl, negotiated the partnership.