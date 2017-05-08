Total Lubrifiants Announces Distribution Partnership With Nexus

Total Lubrifiants, a global provider of lubricants, and NEXUS Automotive International (N!), an international group of automotive and heavy-duty parts distributors, have announced a three-year strategic global partnership that will be highly beneficial to customers across the globe.

Total Lubrifiants, an oil manufacturer of 45 years, will join N! to strengthen its portfolio with high-quality premium oils, while Total products will get more exposure through N! distributors. N! has a growing presence in expanding markets such as Africa, the Middle East, the United States, Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

The company says that oils specially tailored by Total Lubrifiants are known to enhance performance and protect engines from all industries. The Total product range matches, and surpasses, the needs of N! and its customers and will be its first choice for high-quality premium oils.

Gael Escribe, CEO of Nexus Automotive International, and Thierry Gourault, vice president of Total Lubrifiants, said, “This is an exciting collaboration as both Total and N! share the same philosophy of bringing innovation and value to customers around the world.”