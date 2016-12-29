Top Suppliers Honored At Engine Pro Annual Shareholders Meeting

From Counterman magazine

Four automotive aftermarket manufacturers have been honored as featured suppliers at Engine Pro’s recent winter shareholder meeting in Dallas.

Recognized companies include B&P Rods, SA Gear Inc., Melling Engine Parts and Dura-Bond Bearing Co. Each year, Engine Pro shareholders choose featured suppliers from more than 90 companies that provide engine parts to the group.

Companies are selected based on each firm’s ability to offer exceptional programs and policies, and overall value. Manufacturers chosen for the honor also must be the primary product category source of most Engine Pro members. Engine Pro President Don Weber said, “Determining the recipients of the featured supplier awards is not a task taken lightly. The final decision comes down to which suppliers most demonstrate the qualities that are most important for the continued growth and success of Engine Parts Group.”

Engine Pro is the largest engine parts distribution network in the U.S. and Australia. The group is made up of nine independent specialty engine parts distributors whose 36 warehouses inventory a full line of internal engine components for domestic and import passenger car, light truck, heavy-duty, industrial, marine, agricultural and performance applications.