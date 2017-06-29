Personnel/CAWA
June 29, 2017

Tom Seboldt Of O’Reilly Auto Parts Elected As Secretary To 2018 CAWA Board Of Directors

At the June leadership meeting, the CAWA board of directors elected Tom Seboldt of O’Reilly Auto Parts to the board of directors as its 2018 secretary.

Seboldt started his auto care industry career in 1987 with O’Reilly Auto Parts and has served in many capacities for the company, both in store operations and at headquarters. He currently serves as the vice president of merchandise after serving many years in merchandising and purchasing. Seboldt also serves as chair of the Auto Care Association’s Event Committee.

“We are pleased to have someone of Tom’s caliber step up to an officer’s position within the association and we look forward to his many years of service and contributions to CAWA,” said Michael Antonelli, chair of the board of directors.

