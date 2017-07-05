TIA Board Of Directors Elects New 2017-‘18 Officers

The Tire Industry Association (TIA), a leader in tire safety, held its mid-year board of directors meeting on June 21-23 and elected Brian Rigney as its new board secretary, effective Oct. 30.

Rigney is currently the president of Dill Air Controls Products and has 16 years of experience within the tire industry. He began his career as a mechanical engineer maintaining design control over OEM products, including participating in Society of Automotive Engineers meetings to develop a test plan for TPMS sensors and valve stems. At Dill, Rigney oversees 125 employees and they have performed countless training seminars since 2005 to educate tire dealers how to properly service vehicles with TPMS, as well as explaining the system to the motoring public. For the past three years, Brian has been involved in the training and government affairs committees of TIA and hopes to continue his efforts in helping to update the TIA training modules with best practices.

“We are excited to have Brian serve as our new board secretary for this upcoming term,” said Roy Littlefield, executive vice president of TIA. “Brian brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the tire industry and we are confident that he will contribute many insightful ideas in his new position.”

TIA also has re-elected Mike Wolfe as the board treasurer. Wolfe’s second three-year term begins on Oct. 30.

Wolfe is currently owner-operator of Southeastern Wholesale Tires and has been in the tire business since 1978. He has served on the TIA board of directors for the past nine years and has served one term on the executive board as treasurer. Wolfe is active on the membership, strategic planning and finance and government affairs committees. In addition, he was president of the North Carolina Tire Dealers Association in 2004-‘05 and has served on its board for the past 16 years.

“Mike continues to prove himself as a valuable asset within the executive board and association,” said Littlefield. “We look forward to having him serve another term as treasurer.”