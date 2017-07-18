TIA Announces Nominees For 2017 Board Of Directors Election

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) has announced the nominees for its 2017 board of directors. Four individuals will be elected to serve on the TIA board for a three-year term. The voting period will end on Friday, Sept. 1.

The following is a list of the nominees for TIA’s board:

Chris Brown – Florida Tire Supply Inc. (Auburndale, Florida)

Ernie Caramanico – Amityville Firestone (Amityville, New York)

Daniel Childers – TCi Tire Centers (Duncan, South Carolina)

Russell Devens – McCarthy Tire Service Company (Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania)

Brad Feeney – TBC Corp. (Palm Beach Gardens, Florida)

Leslie Hamilton – Jee Wholesale Tire (Houston)

Mason Hess – Purcell Tire and Service Center (Tucson, Arizona)

Thomas Kirk Huls – TOKAH Inc. dba Big O Tire (Yucca Valley, California)

Sean Lannoo – Continental Automotive Systems (Allentown, Pennsylvania)

Gary MacCausland – VIP Tires and Service (Auburn, Maine)

Brian McGeoghegan – Mohawk Rubber Sales (Hingham, Massachusetts)

Lance Meyer – Myers Tire Supply (Akron, Ohio)

Mike Pursley – Wegmann Automotive (Murfreesboro, Tennessee)

W. Rippetoe – Schrader International (Auburn Hills, Michigan)

Voting is open only to current TIA members in good standing. Online voting will open on Wednesday, July 19 and emails will be sent to all eligible TIA members. Election materials have been mailed to the primary contacts at all eligible TIA member companies. The results of the election will be announced in mid-September with the new board members taking office on Monday, Oct. 30, at TIA’s annual meeting during the Global Tire Expo in Las Vegas.