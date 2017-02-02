The Parts House Recognizes Global Parts Distributors As 2016 Vendor Of The Year

The Parts House (TPH) recently named Global Parts Distributors (GPD) as the recipient of its 2016 Vendor of the Year Award during the Jacksonville-based Parts Plus warehouse distributor’s recent annual sales and marketing summit, according to David Miller, COO of TPH.

“TPH and the team at GPD have worked together for several years in order to build and provide the best comprehensive A/C package and products in the aftermarket,” said Miller. “TPH recognizes the incredible support shown by GPD in building a complete A/C kit program, as well as reducing warranties in this difficult category. This has truly been a success story for both of us – as we’ve carried the line, our sales have continuously increased, largely due to the quality of product, support and the commitment of the GPD team.”

Miller praised GPD’s sourcing and problem-solving, re-engineering process as second-to-none, and emphasized the benefits of this supplier-partner relationship.