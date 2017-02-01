Distribution/motorcraft
The Network Announces The Addition Of Motorcraft To WebShop

Automotive Network - LogoThe Network has announced that Motorcraft images and smart page data are now available within the “Parts & Accessories” catalog in WebShop.

“Product Data continues to be one of the most important parts of the selling process in today’s automotive aftermarket. Having your best product data available to the counterman and beyond is required to provide an accurate value proposition,” said Bill Atkinson, Motorcraft sales and marketing manager.

“Inclusion in the Network’s WebShop sites allows Motorcraft to provide more information and advantages to buying a premium product for maintenance and repair to our customers. Providing our customers the most complete and up-to-date product information helps them make the best buying decision,” said Tom Frey, vice president of technology for the Network.

