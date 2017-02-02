The Group Grants Auto 7 Brands Unanimous Vendor Approval

The Automotive Parts Services Group (known as The Group, or APSG) recently granted unanimous vendor approval to add Auto 7 and Precise Genuine Parts to its portfolio of products, according to Steven Kruss, president of Auto 7 Inc.

Mike Mohler and Roy Kent, executive vice presidents for The Group, announced news of the approval, saying that it is an honor to work with and strengthen relationships with progressive companies like Auto 7, which continually increase total value for APSG members and customers.

“By offering top-quality products, proven cataloging and data capabilities, distribution expertise and the expert application of category management techniques, Auto 7 is clearly committed to making themselves and their customers relevant and prosperous in today’s hyper-competitive marketplace,” Mohler said.

Kent added, “The APSG team is very proud to partner with Auto 7, as they have demonstrated a dedication to our members and their customers. We congratulate them in earning their place at The Group, and we look forward to many years of mutual success.”

Pat Sommerfeld, vice president of Auto 7 Inc., noted that of the hundreds of automotive aftermarket vendors, only 39 have been approved by The Group.

“Steven and I are extremely pleased and proud that both Auto 7 and Precise have received APSG unanimous approval, and the opportunity it presents to open up new markets for both brands,” he said.