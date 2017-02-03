The Falcons, The Patriots And The Monroe Shockmobile: All On Display In Houston This Weekend

Sunday night’s Atlanta Falcons-New England Patriots matchup at NRG Stadium won’t be the only major attraction in Houston this weekend – one of Tenneco’s iconic Monroe Shockmobiles will be rolling into town for visits to local automotive service provider locations as well as several of the city’s leading attractions. The Monroe Shockmobile is a 28-foot-long, glow-in-the-dark, rolling shock absorber replica designed to encourage consumers to “Feel the Difference” in vehicle handling and ride quality by replacing worn shocks and struts.

The Shockmobile will arrive in Houston today following a nearly 1,300-mile trip from its base near Monroe, Michigan, home of Tenneco’s Monroe ride control engineering operations. The unit will visit several local automotive service locations and tour the city’s streets both day and night to ensure maximum visibility for the thousands of football fans arriving to enjoy the activities leading up to Sunday’s game.

Shockmobile units have joined the celebrations of several other high-profile consumer events over the past three years, including the Indianapolis 500, July Fourth parades and college football games. Each Shockmobile also travels thousands of miles annually to support the consumer education and marketing activities of automotive parts and service providers.

In conjunction with this weekend’s visit to Houston, you can follow the Shockmobile’s trip through message posts and photos via the Monroe Shock brand’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Tenneco will offer consumers the chance to qualify for a variety of prizes by sharing this information via their own social media channels.

“The Monroe Shockmobiles have become popular attractions in their own right during major consumer events throughout North America,” said Denise Hanefeld, brand and marketing manager, North America Aftermarket, Tenneco. “It’s hard to miss a nearly 30-foot-long rolling shock absorber, and this visibility helps Monroe communicate the ride performance benefits of replacing worn shocks and struts. It’s often difficult for drivers to detect worn or damaged ride control components, so it is important to have these components inspected by professional technicians and replace worn units to restore vehicle performance. The Shockmobiles and our ‘Feel the Difference’ campaign call attention to this important message.”

The Shockmobiles’ marketing message also is tied to Tenneco’s exclusive new Feel the Difference Guarantee, which guarantees consumers they will feel a positive difference in handling and ride performance after replacing worn shocks and struts with premium Monroe units, or receive their money back, including labor. This offer is valid during a 1,000-mile/1,600-kilometer or 90-day trial period following the repair. Installation must be performed by a qualified service provider. Other restrictions apply; see monroe.com for details.

To learn more about the Monroe Shockmobile, Monroe ride control products and the Feel the Difference Guarantee, contact your Monroe supplier and/or log on to monroe.com. Connect with Monroe at Facebook.com/MonroeShocks, Twitter.com/MonroeShocks and Instagram.com/MonroeShocks.