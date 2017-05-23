Texas Safety Inspection Bill Defeated

Texas Senate Bill 1588 (SB 1588), which would have eliminated mandatory safety inspections for motor vehicles registered in the state, did not make it out of the Texas House of Representatives this legislative session. Legislators had until midnight last night to approve any legislation for further consideration and SB 1588 did not make the cut. Working with both state and national partners, the Auto Care Association says it put pressure on legislators to defeat this legislation, as well as aiding efforts to amend other legislation to which similar anti-inspection language would be added.

In addition, the Texas House passed an amendment to SB 2076 that requires Texas’ Department of Public Safety and Department of Motor Vehicles to conduct a study on the efficiency and necessity of actions related to titling, including vehicle registration and safety inspections. The association says it will continue to work with its coalition of partners to ensure the study appropriately considers the impacts on the auto care industry.