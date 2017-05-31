Texas Bill Eliminating Vehicle Safety Inspections Defeated In Senate

Working closely with a coalition of state and national partners, the Auto Care Association and other industry organizations pressured members of the Texas Legislature to defeat Senate Bill 1588, which would have eliminated mandatory vehicle safety inspections. If eliminated, millions of Texans would be at risk due to unsafe passenger vehicles.

“The Auto Care Association engaged in an all-out assault with its state and national partners on legislation that included generating contacts to state legislators from Auto Care members and coordinating efforts of coalition groups to communicate to lawmakers the safety issues related to eliminating the Texas safety inspection program,” said Bill Hanvey, president and CEO, Auto Care Association. “We thank our coalition partners, public safety advocates and other groups who worked tirelessly to preserve the inspection program that will ensure all vehicles on Texas roadways meet the minimum safety requirements.”

Every year, inspection stations across the state fail vehicles because of bald tires, malfunctioning headlights, brake failure, loose lug nuts and other serious safety concerns, which endanger the lives of millions of motorists. Moreover, safety inspections support the Texas Department of Transportation’s mission to reduce traffic fatalities.

