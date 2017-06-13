Manufacturing/Tenneco
June 13, 2017 12:40 pm

Tenneco Named To Forbes Best Employers List

Tenneco Inc. has been named to Forbes Magazine’s list of best employers in the United States for the third year in a row.

For 2017, Tenneco ranked No. 6 in the Automotive category (up from No. 8 last year) and No. 162 overall (up from No. 276 last year).

“Tenneco is pleased to again be ranked high on the Forbes annual list of best employers,” said Gregg Bolt, senior vice president of global HR and administration. “Our success would not be possible without our talented and engaged employees and we appreciate the fact that our commitment to them is recognized. We strive to routinely be ranked as one of the U.S.’s best employers.”

The Forbes findings are based on the results of online surveys gathered from 30,000 U.S. employees. Tenneco’s placement in the list is derived from the score the company received based upon respondent’s answers to the question, “How likely are you to recommend your employer on a scale of 0 to 10?”

 

