Tenneco Announces Results Of 2017 Annual Meeting

Tenneco announced at its annual meeting this week that the company’s shareholders have elected Thomas Freyman, Brian Kesseler, Dennis Letham, James Metcalf, Roger Porter, David Price Jr., Gregg Sherrill, Paul Stecko, Jane Warner and Roger Wood to the company’s board of directors.

The directors have been elected to serve a term expiring at the 2018 annual meeting of stockholders.

In addition, stockholders ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company’s independent auditor for 2017 and, in advisory votes, approved the company’s executive compensation and recommended that future advisory votes on executive compensation occur annually.