SW Performance Group Releases New Catalog

S&W’s new 100-page color catalog includes thousands of U.S.-made race cars, racing components, pro street and street rod parts. Volume 34 features more than 50 new products, 46 customer cars and cover photography by Dave Milcarek. It also includes S&W’s Tech Tips, providing helpful information throughout the catalog.

The digital flip-book catalog can be accessed now by clicking here.

Request a free printed copy online by clicking here or call 1-800-523-3353. Printed copies will become available in early November.