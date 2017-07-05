Personnel/Superior Industries
July 5, 2017

Superior Industries Appoints Nadeem Moiz As Executive Vice President And CFO

Superior Industries International has announced the appointment of Nadeem Moiz to executive vice president and chief financial officer. In connection with Moiz’s appointment, Kerry Shiba, who previously served as executive vice president, has announced his departure from Superior.

Don Stebbins, president and CEO of Superior Industries, said, “Kerry has played an integral role in the transformation of Superior over the past six years, culminating with our recent acquisition of UNIWHEELS AG. On behalf of the board of directors and the rest of the management team, we wish him well in all his future endeavors in his return to California.

“At the same time, I would like to welcome Nadeem to the team,” said Stebbins. “He is a proven and accomplished financial leader. Throughout his career he has demonstrated his strategic and operational expertise through the successful execution of numerous transactions, the development of sophisticated financial organizations and critical roles in driving top- and bottom-line growth at his previous companies. This knowledge will prove invaluable as we implement our strategic priorities, integrate UNIWHEELS and position the business for long-term success.”

Prior to joining Superior, Moiz was senior vice president and chief financial officer for Direct ChassisLink Inc., a portfolio company of private equity firm EQT and a leading intermodal equipment and asset management provider in the U.S. Earlier in his career, Moiz had various roles of increasing responsibilities at DaimlerChrysler AG, and then served as vice president finance, strategic planning and supply chain at Graphic Packaging International.

Moiz holds Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from the University of Florida, a Master of Business Administration in finance from Florida A&M University, and has completed the Advance Management Program at Harvard Business School. He also is a Certified Public Accountant.

