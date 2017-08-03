Superchargers Online Becomes First Eaton Authorized Service Center

Superchargers Online, a leading distributor of superchargers and supercharger parts, has announced today it has been named as the first Eaton Authorized Service Center in North America. This new designation allows Superchargers Online to offer repair and rebuild services utilizing Eaton factory parts for OEM and aftermarket Eaton-based hybrid-roots superchargers.

For more than 30 years, the Eaton supercharger has been a popular factory and aftermarket supercharger in the United States, with more than 8 million Eaton supercharged vehicles currently on the road. While these superchargers are known for their reliability and long service life, like anything mechanical they will eventually wear out. Thanks to Superchargers Online’s new designation as an Authorized Service Center, it can now rebuild or repair Eaton superchargers for a fraction of the cost of a new replacement, giving vehicle owners, dealership service centers and repair shops a more cost-effective option, according to Superchargers Online.

“We’ve worked closely with Eaton to develop our supercharger rebuild program to make sure that everything we do, from the teardown and cleaning methods to the testing and quality-control measures we employ, lives up to Eaton’s high standards,” said Brian Zacuto, president of Superchargers Online.

Superchargers Online currently offers rebuild and repair services for Eaton hybrid-roots superchargers, including those manufactured and sold by Magnuson Superchargers, Edelbrock, SLP and Roush. All superchargers sent in for rebuild receive a thorough inspection, disassembly and cleaning before new original Eaton bearings, couplers, oil and rotor packs are installed. Once complete, all superchargers are tested on a supercharger dyno and inspected once more before shipping. The typical turnaround time on a repair is two business days from the customer’s approval of the work, and Superchargers Online will soon be launching a core/exchange program for its most popular applications to offer an even quicker option for its customers.

For more information on Superchargers Online’s Eaton repair and rebuilding services, call 818-518-9889 or visit superchargersonline.com.