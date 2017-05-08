STS Truck Services Named 2016 HDA Truck Pride Truck Service Expert Of The Year

During the general session of the annual membership meeting, STS Truck Services was recognized as the 2016 HDA Truck Pride Truck Service Expert of the Year. Chad Adams and Bob Harper made the trip to Orlando, Florida, to accept the award in front of an audience of more than 600. The winners spent the remainder of the event networking with suppliers and members and sharing thoughts on how best to enhance the HDA Truck Pride Truck Service Experts program.

STS Truck Services began in 2005 as a freight transport company specializing in the transport of unique loads. The company quickly expanded its services to include heavy-duty repair, brokerage and 24/7 roadside assistance. Recognizing the need to grow into the future, the company expanded and began to offer repair services for outside customers. The footprint grew and today the business has two locations that fly the exclusive HDA Truck Pride Truck Service Expert flag – one in Blair, Nebraska, and one in Oskaloosa, Iowa. The company was introduced to the Truck Service Experts program by Midwest Wheel.

To be honored as the HDA Truck Pride Truck Service Expert of the Year, a company must excel in a number of categories. First, the company must support the HDA Truck Pride Truck Service Experts brand in their marketplace. HDA Truck Pride said STS Truck Services embodies the brand and stands out as being the “best of the best” by excelling in technical expertise, instituting ethical practices and creating an environment of constant improvement. The company’s facilities are clean and well-maintained and their shop equipment and diagnostics are state-of-the-art.

“Constant improvement and technical expertise are extremely important categories of distinction when navigating sustainable growth,” said Tom Tecklenburg, chief operating officer of HDA Truck Pride. “Bob and Chad have focused on these areas in their business and believe in continuous improvement and ongoing training for their entire team.”

“We participated in the HDA Truck Pride Regional Heavy Duty Shop Efficiency training to enhance our business and strengthen our bottom line,” said Chad Adams, vice president of operations for STS Truck Services. “We invest in training opportunities to enable our employees to find better ways to service our customers.”

“We are driven by a personal commitment to always deliver to our customers,” added Bob Harper, service manager for STS Truck Services. “We work hard and our customers believe in us.”