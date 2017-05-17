Steve Arent Joins Air Flow Research As National Sales Manager

Air Flow Research (AFR), high-performance cylinder head company, has announced that Steve Arent has joined AFR as its national sales manager and newest team member.

Arent brings more than 20 years of experience in the aftermarket high-performance industry and is known for his strong customer service skills and hands-on approach. Steve’s responsibilities will be to support AFR’s fast-growing dealer network, explore new market opportunities and to strengthen the company’s position in the marketplace. In addition, he will be attending events at the local and national levels.

Arent will work remotely from his Michigan-based location and be available to AFR customers across the country. AFR says his vast work experience as a machinist, production manager and sales manager will be a valuable asset to AFR customers.