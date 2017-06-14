Stertil-Koni Promotes Hans Herrera To Service Manager

Heavy-duty vehicle lift manufacturer Stertil-Koni announced that Hans Herrera has been promoted to service manager. He previously served as a service technician, a position he held since 2015.

In his new post, Herrera brings an extensive technical background, a keen eye for problem-solving and a strong, practical familiarity with hydraulics and vehicle lifts to his position.

His new responsibilities include providing technical support, equipment troubleshooting, vehicle lift installation oversight and heavy-duty lift equipment training for Stertil-Koni distributors and their customers. In addition, Herrera will administer technical equipment training and development programs for Stertil-Koni distributors and service providers.

Prior to Stertil-Koni, he worked in the automotive industry for more than five years and taught college-level automotive classes. He also has experience with budgets, payments and collections, having worked with the Office of Management Services for the Department of Agriculture.

In making the announcement, Kevin Hymers, Stertil-Koni Operations Manager, stated, “Hans is a talented professional with a broad range of technical and mechanical skills. Further, his heavy-duty lift product knowledge, combined with a proven track record of successful field operations, all adds up to a strong contributor to the ongoing growth at Stertil-Koni, our distributors and our customers.”