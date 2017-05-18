Stertil-Koni Produces 7,500th Vehicle Lift At Company’s U.S. Manufacturing Facility

Stertil-Koni USA, the leader in heavy-duty vehicle lifts, announced that its U.S. manufacturing facility, Stertil ALM, located in Streator, Illinois, has recently produced its 7,500th unit made in the USA.

Coming off the production line to achieve this historic milestone for the company was the ebright ST 1085 cabled mobile column lift – a durable, efficient and moderately priced heavy-duty vehicle lift capable of lifting 18,500 lbs. per column or 74,000 lbs. for a set of four. The ebright ST 1085 is ideally suited for a broad range of vehicle lifting jobs, including transit, school and articulated buses, municipal work and utility vehicles, military, fire and rescue vehicles and multiple-axle trucks.

To commemorate the occasion, four ebright ST 1085s, including the 7,500th production lift, received a custom silver paint coating, adorned with a commemorative brass plaque signed by the entire production team at Stertil ALM.

This set of four, one-of-a-kind mobile column lifts was then auctioned off at Stertil-Koni’s recently celebrated 21st annual distributor meeting, held in Stevensville, Maryland, and Washington, D.C., with a portion of the proceeds allocated for charity.

In making today’s announcement, Stertil-Koni USA president, Dr. Jean DellAmore, stated, “We are extremely proud to manufacture world-class heavy-duty vehicle lifts right here in the United States. Our team and products embody this sense of tremendous pride and Stertil-Koni’s ongoing dedication to building jobs – and world-class, heavy-duty vehicle lifting systems – right here at home.”

Allan Pavlick, vice president of Stertil ALM, added,“Stertil-Koni has made a substantial, ongoing investment in new technologies, state-of-the-art equipment and a greatly expanded manufacturing and assembly facility to deliver the very best in American-made, heavy-duty vehicle lifts. This is our commitment to Stertil-Koni customers and distributors and we are extremely pleased to achieve this important milestone.”