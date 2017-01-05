STEMCO Announces Senior Level Staff Promotions

STEMCO, an EnPro Industries company and manufacturer of heavy-duty components and solutions for commercial vehicles, has promoted Jim Reis to the position of vice president of strategy and Doug Hix to the position of vice president and general manager for STEMCO’s Brake Products Group.

In his new position, Reis will lead STEMCO’s overall strategic efforts, especially in the areas of inorganic growth. He will partner closely with business and functional leads to develop new market opportunities that enable STEMCO to accelerate business growth and planned future development.

Reis has more than 30 years of heavy-duty industry experience, much of that with STEMCO, having lead the Brake Products Group as vice president and general manager for the past five years.

As vice president and general manager for STEMCO’s Brake Products Group, Hix will carry forward the group’s established strategy to effectively strengthen and further grow the business. Hix will report directly to Reis and work closely with him to transition into this new role.

Hix has 10 years of heavy-duty industry experience and has held positions in both operations and finance through his 25-year career. At STEMCO, Hix has served as finance director, and for the past two years, has served as vice president of finance.

“On behalf of STEMCO, I am extremely pleased to see Jim and Doug excel in their respective positions and congratulate them on these well-deserved promotions,” said Todd Anderson, president of STEMCO. “I am confident, based on their tremendous amount of knowledge and credibility, that these new leadership appointments will allow us to further pursue our strategy to strengthen, grow and expand our diverse line of products within the commercial vehicle industry.”

Both Reis and Hix will assume their new roles immediately.