STARFIRE Goes ‘Big-League’ To Support Its Growing Dealer Network

Starfire, a global brand of lubricants, antifreeze and chemicals, has announced a new partnership with the Cincinnati Reds. The company is in the midst of building out its national distributor network and its increased advertising investment is designed to support its growing roster of distributors and dealers.

“The Reds are a natural partner for Starfire,” said President and CEO Kurt Deimer. “Their fan base extends across the Midwest and the South and that’s where a good part of our long-term users are based.”

As part of a year-long sponsorship package, Starfire will have prominent brand placement in Great American Ball Park, the home of the Reds. The company’s brand will be displayed on horizontal signage located above the Reds bullpen in centerfield, inside the bullpen and on centerfield batters eye LED signage. The Starfire logo also will be featured on Upper Home Plate signage, which is visible on Cincinnati Reds television broadcasts. The partnership also includes 30-second commercial announcements airing on the Cincinnati Reds On Radio broadcasts on flagship station 700 WLW across six states.

“It was a great brand-fit for us,” said Starfire Chief Operating Officer Darrin Ward. “The Reds have always been about winning through hard work and doing the basics better than the other guys and that matches our premium value proposition.”

“The Starfire story is dynamic, and we are excited to introduce their line of products to consumers and businesses across the region,” said Karen Forgus, Reds senior vice president of business operations. “Showcasing the Starfire brand in our ballpark and on the radio will accelerate their results. We are proud to add them to our roster of partners.”