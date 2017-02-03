Stant USA Corp. Names Gary Masse CEO

Stant USA Corp., a manufacturer of automotive and aerospace parts, has named Gary Masse as its new CEO, effective Feb. 6. Lou Braga, who has led Stant since 2015, has announced his resignation to pursue other opportunities.

Masse joins Stant from Coveris SA, a $2.6 billion global packaging and coatings company headquartered in Chicago, where he held the position of president and CEO. During his 30-year career, Masse has held manufacturing leadership roles of increasing responsibility at GE, Danaher, and Cooper Industries.

“Stant is committed to providing the high-quality, innovative products for which they have been famous for over 100 years, and we look forward to their future growth under Gary’s leadership,” said Travis Kelly, vice chairman of Stant and chief financial officer of Cerberus Operations & Advisory Company LLC. “I have known Gary for some time, as he led the successful turnaround of Precision Partners, a former Cerberus portfolio company. Gary’s strong background in both turning companies around and driving profitable growth will ensure Stant’s continued leadership position in the automotive and aerospace sectors.”

“For more than 100 years, Stant’s mission has been to deliver innovative, high quality products to our customers,” said Masse. “I am looking forward to becoming a part of the company’s rich history. Together, we will build on the company’s leading market position to the benefit of both the manufacturers who buy our products and the consumers who will use them.”

Regarding Braga’s departure, Kelly said, “I would also like to thank Lou Braga for his contribution during the past two years, and wish him well in the future.”