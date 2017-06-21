Stant Named Federated Co-Man Vendor Of The Year; Autolite Earns Co-Man Order Fill Honor

Federated Auto Parts has honored Stant Corp. as Co-Man Vendor of the Year for outstanding overall performance and named Autolite as Co-Man Vendor of the Year – Order Fill. The awards were presented during the recent Federated annual meeting in Kauai, Hawaii.

“The Federated Co-Man operation is a critical part of our members’ success and we believe it is important to recognize those vendor partners that demonstrate exceptional support of the facility and its programs,” said Rusty Bishop, CEO of Federated Auto Parts. “Stant earned the prestigious Co-Man Vendor of the Year award in its first year as part of Co-Man. They excelled at proactively managing the changeover and responding quickly to any issues or concerns, all while maintaining high order fill rates.

“Order fill is vital to the Co-Man operation and although a vast majority of our suppliers shipped at outstanding levels, Autolite stood out to our membership for consistently filling orders in a timely and efficient manner,” said Bishop. “We are proud to recognize both of these fine companies for exceptional performance in very important categories.”

Presented annually, the Federated Co-Man vendor awards honor supplier partners who have shown outstanding dedication and support of the Federated Co-Man operation and programs. The Federated Co-Man enterprise began with Federated members deciding to open a jointly-owned warehouse. The operation has seen significant growth each year since its inception, expanding numerous times to meet the rapidly growing demand of members.