Stant Corp. Recognized By Fiat Chrysler With Outstanding Quality Performance Award

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) North America has announced that the Stant manufacturing plant in Romeoville, Illinois, has been honored with FCA’s Outstanding Quality Performance Award.

“We are grateful and honored to be recognized by Fiat Chrysler and thank the Stant team in Romeoville for their relentless commitment to excellence,” said Tim King, senior vice president of global sales, Stant Corp. “While there is no substitute for top quality products, the primary reason we have received so many quality performance awards from our customers is for a simple reason, the hard work and dedication of Stant employees and the processes they employ in every area of our OE, industrial and aftermarket business.”

The Stant manufacturing facility in Romeoville produces evaporative emissions canisters. In the letter from FCA informing Stant of the award, it was stated that, “FCA would like to thank Stant for its unwavering commitment to quality and its passion to deliver the best products to their customers.”

The Fiat Chrysler Outstanding Quality Performance Award is only presented to FCA’s top suppliers who meet its quality standards and production guidelines, including:

Quality and warranty score of 100 percent for all 12 months in 2016

No forever requirement violations

No third party containment problem resolutions

No business hold or source hold status

No yard holds

Met TS16949 certification requirements

