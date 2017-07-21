Standard Motor Products Releases 25 New Parts For TechSmart

Standard Motor Products (SMP) has announced the addition of 25 new part numbers to its TechSmart line. The release expands coverage through the 2017 model year by more than 53 million additional VIO.

SMP says one highlight of the line expansion is the addition of a new, exclusive product category, TechSmart’s oil pump solenoid that allows technicians to replace only the failed solenoid instead of the entire pump, saving both time and money. Other notables include expansions to key product lines such as air door actuators, alternator decoupler pulleys, HID headlight ballasts and park assist sensors. To view all highlights, watch TechSmart’s latest “New Parts Spotlight” video at youtube.com/TechSmartParts.

Commenting on the release, Phil Hutchens, vice president engine management marketing, SMP, said, “Our exclusive, new oil pump solenoid is just the latest example of how TechSmart provides solutions for problems that technicians face in the bay.”

All new applications are listed in the eCatalogs found at techsmartparts.com as well as in electronic catalog providers.