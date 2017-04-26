Manufacturing/Standard Motor Products
Standard Motor Products Releases 245 New Parts For Standard And Intermotor Brands

Standard Motor Products Releases 245 New Parts for Standard® and Intermotor®Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) has announced the addition of 245 new part numbers to its Standard and Intermotor lines. The release spans 40 product categories and expands coverage through the 2016 model year by more than 99 million VIO.

Featured Part: Upgraded Diesel EGR Cooler Kit

The highlight of Standard’s latest release is an upgraded Diesel EGR Cooler Kit for Ford 6.0L Power Stroke engines. Featuring an upgraded 20-spiral tube design, Standard’s ECK1 Diesel EGR Cooler provides OE-matching cooling efficiency while preventing OE issues of clogging and leaking. To learn more, watch the latest installment in Standard’s “A Closer Look” series on YouTube.

More Line Expansions

Additional highlights include the release of 17 new VVT solenoids and three new VVT sprockets, which increases SMP’s VVT line to more than 230 total part numbers. Other notables include 67 ABS speed sensors, 24 combination switches, 11 fuel vapor canisters, eight canister purge solenoids and six ignition lock cylinders.

Phil Hutchens, vice president engine management marketing, SMP, commented on the release, stating, “Our upgraded Diesel EGR Cooler Kit exemplifies our innovative manufacturing solutions to OE problems, and our commitment to comprehensive diesel coverage.”

All new applications are listed in the eCatalogs found at StandardBrand.com and IntermotorImport.com as well as in electronic catalog providers.

